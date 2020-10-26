Borno governor’s wife underscores need for cancer awareness

The wife of the Borno Governor, Dr Falmata Zulum, on Monday underscored the need for greater awareness on cancer in the state.

Zulum made the call while inaugurating a cancer campaign at the Multipurpose Hall of the Government House in Maiduguri.

She said that the campaign tagged:”2020 Breast Awareness Campaign”, is part of her pet project, Multi-Aid and Charity Initiative, (MAC Initiative), a Non Government Organisation, aimed at creating awareness on cancer to rural women in the state.