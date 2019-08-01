Borno Governor suspends medical director, 4 doctors

#TrackNigeria –After his midnight visits to two hospitals in Maiduguri on Monday, Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum,mni has directed the immediate ‎suspension of the medical director at the Umaru Shehu Ultra-Modern Hospital alongside four medical doctors who were absent while they were supposed to be on call,an official said in a statement.

The Governor had visited the state specialist and Umaru Shehu hospitals from midnight to 2am during which he discovered that none of the 19 resident doctors including the two on call was available to look after patients. The Governor had instructed nurses to call the doctors on phone during his visit but none responded.

Newsdiaryonline reports Borno has been ravaged by Boko Haram insurgency thus piling extra pressure on medical facilities.

‎”Governor Zulum has ordered the suspension of the Medical Director of Umaru Shehu hospital, Dr Audu Usman, for his failure of leadership. Furthermore. Dr. Musa Chuwang and Dr. Chijioke Ibemere who absented themselves while on call has also been suspended while Dr. Baba Ali Malgwi who was second on call is suspended arising from his inability to respond to telephone calls during the Governor’s visit. At the same time, fantic attempt to reach him was impossible even when he lives within the the doctors’ quarters located around the hospital. Similarly, Dr Esther of the paediatric department who was supposed to be on duty was found absent and hence, she is alo suspended. All medical doctors attached to the accident and emergency unit are to be queried for their absesnse and the lack of duty roaster. Chief Medical Director of the Borno State Hospitals Management Board is directed to comply with the Governor’s directive while he is to take measures that should ensure all gap are filled”.

Governor Zulum is determined to ensure that all hospitals across Borno State provide adequate healthcare delivery at all times,an official said.

