Borno Governor flies N65m cash to Kala-Balge, shares to 8,000 widows, others 

Borno Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum on Saturday flew N65m in cash for critical humanitarian needs, to Rann, headquarters of Kala-Balge, Nigeria’s remotest local government area, located in Central part of Borno State.

Isa Gusau, spokesman of Borno State governor who disclosed this in a statement Saturday added that there is no banking services in Kala-Balge while it is impossible to convey food items.

The visit was Zulum’s fifth of similar humanitarian trip to Kala-Balge since he assumed office in May 2019.

Rann, headquarters of Kala-Balge can only be accessed by road through the Republic of Cameroon due to flooded road from a dam discharge in Central Africa which trapped Nigerians in Rann, cutting them from traveling to others parts of Borno and denying them access to farms which are also flooded.

Villagers mostly buy food supplies from a border village in neighboring Cameroon Republic, for livelihoods.

Zulum, during Saturday ’s trip, supervised the N65m cash distribution to families of 8,000 widows and some vulnerable residents in Rann to enable them buy food and other basic needs from the Cameroonian border village.

Each family (called household) in the community was given between N10,000 and N5,000 cash because there is no banking service in Rann.

Zulum had to fly cash by helicopter.

5,000 Male householders received N10,000 each, while 3,000 of their female counterparts received N5,000 and 10k bag of rice each.

Zulum was in Rann on June 9 and December 8, 2019, and returned in February and June 2020.

In all visits, the Governor supervised the distribution of food and non-food aid to residents, many of them in critical humanitarian needs.

Before traveling to Kala-Balge, Zulum was in Kaduna on Friday for Northern Governors’ meeting, but he used the trip to inspect some property owned by the Borno State Government in Kaduna town.

The property include Kaduna lodge and palace of the Shehu of Borno, the Governor’s Lodge and Liason Office, Government Staff Quarters, and Borno Hotels.

He ordered technical evaluation of those properties in need of rehabilitation.