Borno governor condemns deadly terrorist blast



Borno Governor, Babagana Zulum, has expressed sympathy for the victims of a bomb blast suspected to have been planted by Boko Haram insurgents along the Maiduguri–Damboa highway.

By Hamza Suleiman

Borno Governor, Babagana Zulum, has expressed sympathy for the victims of a bomb blast suspected to have been planted by Boko Haram insurgents along the Maiduguri–Damboa highway.

The blast, believed to be caused by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), killed eight people and injured 21 others on Saturday. The targeted civilian vehicles were travelling along the highway.

Fourteen of the injured victims sustained severe injuries, while seven others were treated for minor wounds at the State Specialist Hospital in Maiduguri.

Zulum, who visited the victims, described the incident as regrettable, especially as Borno had not experienced an IED attack in over a year.

“It is unfortunate this is happening now. We haven’t witnessed an IED attack for over a year,” Zulum said. He noted the road had been closed for a month.

Zulum expressed grief over the loss of life and extended condolences to the families of the deceased. He reaffirmed his commitment to supporting the Nigerian military and other security agencies.

“I urge the Nigerian military and other security agencies to strengthen surveillance along the highway to prevent further attacks,” he said.

The governor emphasised that Borno would continue working closely with the Nigerian military and federal government to tackle insurgency.

“I assure the people of Borno that, ‘Insha Allah’, under my leadership, we will not allow the security situation to worsen,” Zulum added.

He also pledged to enhance local security systems, including supporting the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) and youth volunteers involved in counter-insurgency operations.

Meanwhile, Zulum expressed satisfaction with the results of a recent meeting with military chiefs in Abuja, where concerns over the resurgence of Boko Haram activities were raised.

“Our discussions during the security council were positive. We highlighted the resurgence of Boko Haram in Borno and stressed the need for cooperation.

“We met with the service chiefs in Abuja and received assurances from them that they would do everything possible to manage the situation,” Zulum added.

The state government has called for greater cooperation between local intelligence networks and security agencies to improve early warning systems and prevent future attacks. (NAN)