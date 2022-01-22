Borno Fire Service saves 560 lives, N12.2bn properties

The Borno Fire Service says it saved 560 lives and N12.2 billion properties from 272 fire incidents and 26 rescue missions in 2021.

The Operational Officer of the service, Mr Buba Mamman, made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Maiduguri.

Mamman however said that 63 lives and properties worth N3.7 billion were lost to fire incidents within the period under review.

He explained that the service also recieved 272 emergency calls within the period under review.

While noting the availability of trucks to contain fire incidents, Mamman said one of the major challenge facing the service was inadequate skilled drivers and other specialised staff to handle the vehicles.

He explained that the shortage of staff made it impossible for the service to operate some of its sub-stations within Maiduguri and some local government areas.

The operation officer therefore urged residents to be extra careful in handling fire particularly at this period of harmattan.

“People need to be extra careful with fire in this period of harmattan; for instance from first of January this year to now that I am talking to you we attended to 25 fire incidents within Maiduguri metropolis alone,” Mamman said.

He gave 07081111283 as the emergency number to be called by members of the public during emergencies. (NAN)

