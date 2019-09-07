Borno earmarks N3bn to rehabilitate Maiduguri-Gwoza highway

#TrackNigeria: Borno State Government says it has earmarked N3 billion for rehabilitation of Maiduguri-Gwoza highway.

The State Governor, Babagana Zulum, said this in a statement signed by Pindar Sawa, Director of Press, Government House, on Saturday in Maiduguri.

Zulum had paid a courtesy visit to Shehu of Gwoza, Alhaji Mohammed Timta, as part of his familiarisation tour of local government areas of the state.

He said the project would be executed due to the importance of the road, which linked Maiduguri with Southern parts of the state, Adamawa and Cameroun.

”Rehabilitation of the road will ease movement of goods and services and fast track rapid social and economic development of the state,” the governor said.

He announced plans by the government to construct drains in flood prone communities to control the disaster.

He said the state government would establish skill acquisition centers in parts of the state to provide jobs opportunities to unemployed youths.

The governor said the state government had adopted measures to reinvigorate agriculture by creating enabling environment for mass participation.

He commended community leaders on the supports given to government policies and programmes.

He also commended the military and other security agencies on their gallantry and sacrifices in the campaign against insurgency. (NAN)