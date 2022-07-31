Borno declares Monday public holiday to mark beginning of new Islamic year

By Yakubu Uba

Borno has declared Monday, Aug. 1 as public holiday to commemorate the beginning of a new Islamic Year, 1444 AH.

The Head of the Borno Civil Service, Mr Simon Malgwi, stated on Sunday in Maiduguri that all Ministries, Departments, Agencies and institutions are to observe the public holiday.

“Governor of Borno, Prof. Babagana Zulum has approved Monday as public holiday to mark the new Islamic Year (Muharram 1, 1444) AH.

“To this end, all government Ministries, Departments and Agencies as well as all private establishments including financial institutions are directed to observe the public holiday.

“The governor wishes Muslim faithful happy new Islamic year and urges all to continue to pray for permanent peace to be restored to our dear state and to the nation at large,’’ Malgwi added. (NAN)

