The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Thursday said Borno, Benue and Bauchi states residents paid the highest average price for Automotive Gas Oil otherwise known as diesel in March.

It said this in its “Automotive Gas Oil (Diesel)” Price Watch for March 2021 published on its website.

According to the report, Borno residents bought diesel at N275.30, Benue N264.91 and Bauchi N257.50 in the month under review.

Also, Plateau whose residents bought at N207.50, Rivers N211.25 and Ekiti N215.36 were the states with the lowest average price of diesel in March.

According to the NBS, the average price paid by consumers for diesel increased by 3.36 per cent month-on-month and by 3.80 per cent year-on-year to N235.41 in March from N227.76 in February.

Field work for the report was done solely by more than 700 NBS staff in all states of the federation supported by supervisors who were monitored by internal and external observers.

Fuel Prices were collected across all the 774 local governments across all states and the FCT from over 10,000 respondents and locations.

The price reflected actual prices households bought fuel together with the prices reportedly sold by the fuel suppliers.

The average of all these prices was then reported for each state and the average for the country was the average for the state. (NAN)

