Borno attacks: Women Forum wants govt to bring perpetrators to book

As the nation mourns 43 farmers killed in Borno at the weekend, Northern Women Peace Forum, a Non Governmental Organisation, has called on government to bring the perpetrators to book.

The National Coordinator of the Forum, Hajjya Binta Kuraye, made the call at a news conference on Monday in Abuja.

Kuraye said that the recent killing of rice farmers in Borno was a source of concern to the group.

“Aother one happened recently where not fewer than eight people were killed in Kaduna.

“We want the government to bring all the perpetrators to book. We want government to deal with kidnappers, Boko Haram members, rapists, bandits and their informants; these are the enemies of peace and love in the country.

“Whether you are a Christian or Muslim, God does not permit the killing of another human being.

“To all the enemies of peace and love, repent from your evil and wicked ways or else the wrath of God will visit you and you will be exposed,” Kuraye warned.

She emphasised that Nigeria is blessed with human and natural resources, and appealed to the 36 state governors to call for fasting and prayers to solve the many killings.

She urged women to always pray for the country.

Also speaking, the National Secretary of the group, Miss Amina Goya, said that the farmers killed in Borno were vibrant young men with mothers and children to feed.

Goya called on the government to do better than what it is currently doing on the insecurity and killings in the country.

Mrs Iyabode Oyetunde, the National Public Relation Officer of the group, said it was regrettable that a first class chief was killed in Ondo.

Oyetunde regretted that insecurity had enveloped most parts of the country and called on government to organise a stakeholders meeting to find a lasting solution to the killings. (NAN)