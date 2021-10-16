Borno APC returns executives for a second term

All Progressives Congress (APC) in Borno has concluded its congress with return of all 36 members of outgoing executive retained for a second term.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that election conducted through affirmation was led by of the Congress Committee for Borno, Alhaji Uba Maigari.

Speaker of Borno House of Assembly, Alhaji Abdulkarim Lawan, moved motion for affirmation of candidates through voice votes and was seconded the Deputy Speaker, Alhaji Abdullahi Askira.

Speaking on development, Maigari lauded maturity and unity displayed members of party in Borno and urged them to continue to unite as a family.

In his remarks, Gov. Babagana Zulum urged for sustained unity and assured that his administration would continue to work for a more united party.

Speaking on behalf of re-elected executives,  party Chairman, Alhaji Ali Dalori, thanked members for confidence reposed in them, and assured that they would not disappoint the party. (NAN)

