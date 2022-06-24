Borno APC constitutes reconciliation committee

The All Progressives Party (APC) in Borno has constituted a nine-member Reconciliation Committee to look into complaints and reach out to aggrieved members of the pary.

Speaking at the inauguration, the APC Chairmen, Alhaji Ali Dalori said the committee which has four weeks to complete its assignment is expected to invite all aggrieved aspirants of the just concluded primaries.

He said the committee has Rep. Mohammed Monguno the Chief Whip of House of Representatives as Chairman and Alhaji Babagana Malarima as Secretary.

“You are to provide far reaching solutions that would avoid further problems as a result of the party primaries.

“You are to recommend any other way forward that the members of the committee deems it necessary for the progress of the party,” Dalori said.

Responding, the Chairman of the committee, Mohammed Monguno thanked the party for the confidence reposed in them and promised not to disappoint the party.

Monguno called for support and cooperation of all party members for a successful exercise that would ensure a solid APC in Borno.

Other members of the committee are, Alhaji Kaumi Damboa, Babagana Malarima, Sani Askira, Modu Ngamdu, Mohammed Makinta , Babagana Banki, Zakari Dali (NAN)



