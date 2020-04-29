Boris Johnson welcomes first child with Fiancée

UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson has announced the arrival of his first child with fiancée, Carrie Symonds days after he returned to work recovering from the coronavirus disease.

Johnson was reportedly present for the birth of his son at a hospital in London.

The couple are now proud parents to a “healthy baby boy” who was born earlier this morning, their spokesperson said on Wednesday.

“Both mother and baby are doing very well, he said.

The Prime Minister and Miss Symonds would like to thank the fantastic NHS maternity team.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Johnson had in February announced that he and Carrie were engaged and expecting a baby.

”The Prime Minister and Miss Symonds are very pleased to announce their engagement and that they are expecting a baby in the early summer,” a spokesperson for the couple said at the time.

The pair have been living together in 10 Downing Street since last July and have also adopted an adorable dog, Dilyn.

Johnson has four grown-up children with his second wife Marina Wheeler, who the politician married 25 years ago.

They’re the first unmarried couple to move into the prime minister’s residence at No 10 Downing Street together.

The prime minister had previously said that he intended to take paternity leave after the birth of his son, although it was unclear if the coronavirus crisis would change those plans.

The baby boy is the third child to be born to a serving UK. prime minister in the last century, according to Britain’s Metro newspaper.

Johnson also has an 11-year-old daughter with Helen Macintyre, who is an art consultant.

Symonds, Johnson’s fiancee is 32 years old and was previously head of communications for the Tories, but now works for an ocean conservation charity. (NAN)