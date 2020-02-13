Boris Johnson reshuffles UK Government, following Brexit

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday said he is reshuffling his cabinet, appointing a team he hopes would deliver his vision for Britain beyond Brexit.

The government reshuffle is not expected to be as explosive as could be expected.

However, his senior adviser, Dominic Cummings’ has a well-publicised desire to see a radical reorganisation of government to fit Boris Johnson’s agenda.

The UK officially left the European Union on Jan. 31, completing a three-and-a-half-year process that began with the 2016 Brexit referendum.

Until the year’s end, the UK will be subject to EU rules and regulations as part of a transition period that gives both sides 11 months to strike agreements on a wide range of areas of cooperation, including trade. (Sputnik/NAN)

