Boreholes: Senator supports college community in Kaduna

Senator Uba Sani, representing Kaduna Central on Saturday visited Government College, Saminaka, his Alma Mater, to inspect several borehole projects, which he awarded to support the college and surrounding communities.

Senator Sani, who was at the college for the Annual General meeting of its Old Students Association, was also honoured with an award for positive contribution to the development of Kaduna State by the school authorities.

Speaking at the event, the Senator said he was excited by the opportunity to interact with classmates and most elated to have met Malam Muhammadu, who worked as the college Chief Cook when he was student.

“I inspected the work on three of the several boreholes, which I awarded with the aim of meeting the growing need for portable water in the school and the host community,” he said.

While in Saminaka, the Senator paid homage to the Emir of Saminaka, Alhaji Musa Muhammadu Sani, who he described as a good and inspiring peace ambassador.

“I strongly believe that we all can come together and work for the progress of Kaduna State, and Nigeria in general if we beam light on improving the quality of education in public schools.

“I also appreciate Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai, for making education a priority so that children in public schools can have access to quality education and become great ambassadors of our state,” Sani said.