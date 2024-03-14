Border reopening: CGI directs personnel to resume duty 

The Comptroller-General of Immigration (CGI), Kemi Nandap, has directed all personnel deployed to the Nigeria-Niger border to resume work.

Nandap gave the directive in a statement signed by the Acting Service Public Relations Officer (PRO), Mr Kenneth Kure, on Thursday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the CGI order followed an earlier order by the Federal Government for the reopening of the borders between the two countries which were shut down in conformity with the decision of ECOWAS.

The ECOWAS had imposed sanctions on Niger Republic including the closure of land and air borders, following the coup that ousted President Mahmed Bazoum.

She directed all Comptrollers stationed at States and Border Commands along the Nigeria-Niger Republic border to comply promptly and lift all restrictions on human movement.

The CGI assured that the service would continue to facilitate safe and orderly border crossings while upholding the integrity and security of Nigeria’s borders.(NAN)

By Ibironke Ariyo