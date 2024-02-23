Border communities are critical to national security – Shettima

Vice-President Kashim Shettima has underscored the need to address the role of border communities in changing the security landscape of the country.

Shettima stated this on Friday during a meeting with a delegation from the Border Communities Development Agency (BCDA) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja,

A statement on the meeting was made available to newsmen by Stanley Nkwocha, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications, Office of the Vice-President.

According to the statement, the Vice President acknowledged that most of the security challenges of the country stem from poor border security.evident in the free flow of light weapons and ammunition across the borders.

He stressed the importance of border communities in national security and pledged continued support for their development needs.

Shettima acknowledged the need for residents of the border communities to feel a sense of belonging as Nigerians

According to him, the challenges faced by these communities, included insecurity and lack of basic amenities.

He, therefore, assured of the government’s commitment to improving access to healthcare and other essential services for the residents of these communities.

The Vice President also assured government’s commitment to secure and develop the border communities to improve the lives of residents and their security.

Shettima therefore urged the BCDA to develop a roadmap for strengthening the agency, highlighting the need for increased government funding.

Earlier, the agency’s Executive Secretary, Junaid Abdullahi, decried limited resources available to them and expressed hope that under Shettima’s leadership, the agency would receive the necessary support to fulfill its mandate.

” Our border communities feel alienated from the rest of the country because of neglect.

” If we can get development into our border communities, the pressure on the centre will reduce.

” We would have reduced rural-urban migration and also addressed most of our security challenges.

” Under your chairmanship, we believe that following your antecedent as Governor of Borno State, we are sure you will give us the needed support to see that our agency is funded to carry out its mandate,° he said, (NAN)

By Salisu Sani-Idris