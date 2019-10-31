Border closure: Ogun Assembly urges customs to maintain rules of engagement

The Ogun Assembly, on Thursday, called on the top echelon of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) to advise its officers and men to always follow standard rule of engagement.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Hon. Olakunle Oluomo, made the call, while responding to the submissions of some members, including Messrs Haruna Wahab and Adegoke Adeyanju as well as Mrs Sikiratu Ajibola during plenary, in Abeokuta.

Oluomo urged NCS to ensure that its operations were well-guided in enforcing the directive of the Federal Government in border areas to protect the sanctity of human lives, especially in border communities in the state.

He decried what he called the recklessness on the part of the officers and men of the NCS in handling some border issues.

The speaker, however, enjoined the people living in border areas to desist from any act that could lead to the breach of security or smuggling of contraband items.

He acknowledged the efforts the National Assembly members from the state at bringing the sensitive issue to the notice of the Federal Government and other appropriate authorities.

Oluomo expressed the to avoid any act that could lead to loss of lives of innocent people in any part of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the three lawmakers had complained separately about the attitudes of the custom officers in three constituencies of Ipokia, Yewa North I and Yewa North II.

Also during plenary, Oluomo acknowledged the receipt of Gov. Dapo Abiodun’s correspondence transmitting “a bill for a law to provide for the Public Private Partnerships (PPP) and establish the Office of Public Private Partnerships”.

According to him, the bill also seeks to promote the development of infrastructure and service delivery, and other related matters in the state.

NAN also reports that the bill on the Ogun State Audit Law, 2019 scaled the first reading during plenary after it was read for the first time by the Acting Clerk of the Assembly, Mr Deji Adeyemo. (NAN)