BORDER CLOSURE: Higher Import Revenue, Lower Fuel Consumption, Increased Rice Production Among Gains – FG



The Federal Government has listed higher import revenue, lower

domestic fuel consumption and increased rice production by local

farmers among the gains of the closure of the country’s land borders

in four geo-political zones of the country.



The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed,

announced the gains when he visited the Seme Border on Monday, along

with Minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama; Minister of

Interior Rauf Aregbesola, Minister of State for Finance, Budget and

National Planning Clement Agba, National Security Adviser Babagana

Monguno and the Comptroller General of the Nigerian Immigration

Service Muhammed Babandede



He said since the closure, the monthly import revenue has increased by

15%, instead of dropping as expected in many quarters, while

the local consumption of fuel has dropped by 30%, apparently due to

reduced smuggling of the products to neighbouring countries



Alhaji Mohammed also said the closure has so far curbed the smuggling

of foreign rice into the country, in addition to other prohibited

items.



”There has been an enhanced production and milling of Nigerian rice.

Patronage of Nigerian rice has also increased and farmers are

expanding their farms as well as engaging more hands,” he said.



The Minister put the value of items seized since the closure at over

N3,500,000,000, listing such items as including 38,743 of 50kg bags of

parboiled foreign rice, 514 vehicles, 1,012 drums filled with PMS,

5,400 Jerrycans of vegetable oil, 346 motorcycles, 10,553 Jerrycans of

PMS and 136 bags of NPK fertilizer used for making explosives.



He also said 296 illegal immigrants have been arrested.



”It is important to note that 95 percent of illicit drugs and weapons

that are being used for acts of terrorism and kidnapping in Nigeria

today come in through our porous borders. However, since this partial

closure, these acts have been drastically reduced. Our conclusion is

that the arms and ammunition these terrorists and criminal elements

were using no longer gain access into the country. In addition, the

importation of the drugs which affect the well-being of Nigerians have

equally been reduced,” Alhaji Mohammed said



He said Benin and Niger are not yet doing enough to ameliorate the

challenges that led to the border closure, adding that the magnitude

of seizures and the number of illegal immigrants recorded in the last

two weeks alone confirm this assertion..



”As we speak, we have ships loaded with rice waiting to discharge (in

Benin) and the target market is Nigeria (for Christmas). We have

(MV Africana Jacana with 40,000 metric tons of rice, MV Zilos with

20,000 mts and MV Sam Jarguar with 45,000 MTS and others,” the

Minister said.



He said the border closure would not have occurred if Nigeria’s

neighbours had complied with the various MOUs as well as the ECOWAS

transit protocols, including the ECOWAS Trade Liberalization Scheme

(ETLS).



”Discussions on doing legitimate trade between Nigeria on one hand

and Benin and Niger on the other, started in 2005. The discussions

have led to MOUs in 2005, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018, all

designed to facilitating free movement of goods manufactured in their

respective countries and work out the modalities through the Ministers

of Trade of both countries for the realization of this objectives.



”It worth noting that there has never been legitimate transit trade

between Nigeria and the two countries (Benin and Niger) For clarity,

the ECOWAS protocol on transit demands that when a transit container

berths at a seaport, the receiving country is mandated to escort same

without tampering with the seal to the border of the destination

country. Unfortunately, experience has shown that our neighbours do

not comply with this protocol.



”Rather, they break the seals of containers at their ports and

trans-load goods destined for Nigeria from the original container to

trucks. In most cases five containers loaded onto one truck and duty

paid as one truck. This improper trans-loading of transit goods makes

it impossible to properly examine such goods, resulting in importation

of illicit goods, including arms and ammunition, without being

detected. Because goods are not examined, mis-classification and

resultant loss of revenue become the ultimate consequence of this

illegitimate transit trade,” Alhaji Mohammed said.



He said Exercise Swift Response, the joint border security exercise

which was launched 20 Aug. 2019, has provided a unique platform for

the various participating agencies to jointly operate, thereby

strengthening inter-agency collaboration and reducing animosity.

