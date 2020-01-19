Border closure has reduced transborder crimes, says Police Affairs Minister

By Abdallah el-Kurebe

The Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi, says Nigeria’s border closure had produced more gains than pains.

He said this whole addressing newsmen at the weekend, at the wedding ceremony of his three sons.

According to the Minister, the border closure had checked cross-border and in-country security challenges.

“The recent border closure has reduced so many security challenges that had hitherto seemingly defied all solutions.

“Many of the criminals are not Nigerians but from the neighbouring countries. They sneaked into the country, perpetrate their heinous crimes and flee.

“Happily, these cross-border criminalities have reduced drastically. This development is a good omen for Nigeria and her law abiding citizens,” Dingyadi said.

On the economy, Dingyadi maintained that the border closure had also touched Nigerians positively.

“It has however affected fraternal relationships between ourselves and our neighbors.

“Very soon, as soon as the ongoing discussions with our neighbors and the Federal Government are logically concluded, the Federal government will do the needful.

“Kidnapping has also drastically reduced in the country. Most of the kidnappings are organized people for money.

“There are other crimes committed by hoodlums, but the bulk of it is being done locally. The Police are aware about this ugly trend and they are doing their best to redress it,” Dingyadi said.

He admonished Nigerians to reduce desperation for money, especially amongst the youths and other citizens.

The Minister further said that, the Police were doing their best in this direction, adding, “the Police are up to the task.”