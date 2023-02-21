Book – The Iconic Bola Ahmed Tinubu – for launch March 25

By Oluwatope Lawanson

Co-authors of a book – The Iconic Bola Ahmed Tinubu: An Inspiration to African Youths – on Tuesday called for effective mentoring of the youth toward nation-building.

The co-authors, Messrs Oki Samson and Abayomi Oyelami, made the call at a press conference held on Victoria Island, Lagos State.

Samson said that nation-building would require citizens to align themselves with leaders with interest of the country at heart.

“They see their efforts, sacrifices and paths laid for the progress of the society. For instance, in South Africa, we have had people such as Nelson Mandela and others who the citizens looked up to.

“In Nigeria, we have exceptional leaders of thought and deeds, who we can align ourselves with in the area of mentorship, to have a better society.

“One of the leaders or rather exceptional leaders our youths can look up to for nation-building is Tinubu, who stands to be counted as a hero of democracy,” he said.

Samson noted that struggle for democracy by Sen. Bola Tinubu, the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, and some others facilitated Nigeria’s democratic growth.

He said that Tinubu, a two-term Governor of Lagos State, had shown passion for Nigeria’s progress.

“Right from 1999, Tinubu has yet to look back in ensuring that our democracy is well-nurtured, he has been on tour of many states in the country for this cause.

“Tinubu was not bothered whenever he got any negative criticism from any quarters; instead, he used the criticism to build on his strong points,” he said.

Samson said that while some people might disagree with Tinubu’s line of thought, his achievement as one of the defenders of democracy would continue to stand him out.

“Some may disagree with Tinubu’s style, but one thing is sure: he remains a hero of democracy. He fought for it and stood by it.

“The energy and passion that Tinubu puts into his programmes are what the youths can learn from, his never-die spirit and resoluteness are virtues to consider,” Samson said.

He implored the youth to read the book without political sentiments to be able to gain from it.

On his part, Oyelami said that it would be beneficial to learn from outstanding people.

“We need to appreciate the leaders we have, they have paid their dues in giving us a better society.

“At this critical time of elections, we need to ask ourselves what type of leaders we want.

“For the subject of discuss, Tinubu has a character that youths can emulate to build a stronger Nigeria.

“He is a role model to the youth, he has allowed them to have their say even in his government because he ran an all-inclusive government,” he said.

He said that the book would be launched on March 25.

(NAN)