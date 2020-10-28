Book seller counts losses as #EndSARS protesters invade shop

Mr Princewill Essien, a law books seller at the Cross River State High Court premises, says he incurred huge losses following the invasion of his bookshop by hoodlums who hijacked the EndSARS protest.

Essien told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Calabar on Wednesday that the protesters broke into his shop and carted away books and other items.

“I received a call that the protesters had entered my shop, but I could not go out because the state had become volatile.

“I got there the following morning to find out that my shop has been torched and several items taken away, I cannot count the number of books taken,” he said.