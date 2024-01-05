….Book Review: Akimbo In Limbo, Poetry Compilation by Olumide Olaniyan

Dear Olumide Olaniyan, I had really good time going through your book “Akimbo in Limbo”. In fact, it was an emotional journey of the realities of contemporary Nigeria. And in between I found myself thinking about how much of a sermon it was

By Joy Gadani

All the ill luck, the atrocities, the spells

The ones that streaked our eyes and depleted our vigour

The ones we blamed on chance and it’s chum

Were frankensteined behind closed doors

By our compatriots: these ones wailing wildly. (Behind Closed Doors, Stanza 5)

If I could talk about the entire book, benind closed doors would be the beginning and the end of it. Whatever compromise, whatever conspiracy, whatever ills in the Nigerian system, were agreed signed and sealed behind closed doors.

The opening poem (Behind closed doors) was “awake oh dead conscience”. It is true that every thing we see play out in our world today is conceived and baked behind closed doors. The killing of innocent Nigerians, continued culture of child and forced marriage, looted public funds, poisonous herbal concuction that continue to kill innocent children, corruption and bad leadership, they were unanimously agreed by our so-called compatriots, behind closed doors.

What is more worrisome is in the midst of all these, another group of compatriots were formed;

This new lot

Coming to rescue a fading society

Out of the persistent doldrums

That plagues the land and its people

There’s no Mary Slessor amongst them (Another Mary Slessor, Stanza1)

This new lot are the so-called humanitarian workers, the human rights activities, the change activists, philanthropists; you see them on television, radio, newspapers, on the streets and in our communities chanting equity, justice, fairness. They put on the appearance of Mary Slessor, but behind the doors of their heart they are filled with greed, selfish pursuit and in all sincerity are far from the justice they represent. Many of us so-called change makers, are nothing but money-makers. Two-faced users looking for any means possible to enrich ourselves and family. Many of the Mary Slessors we have these days only desire to end the poverty in their pocket, they desire the accolade but not to stop ” the killing of innocent twins”. The true change we desire and pursue is the change of our financial status, we are quick to call the government out, but behind closed doors, we have formed intimate alliance with the government, and behind closed doors doing its bidding neglecting the cries of the helpless Nigeria, the ones we promised liberation.

After the pain and guilt of whatever I owe to society, “The Power of Tomorrow” gives a sense of hope to the reader. Knowing that despite the failures, despite my state of Limbo, tomorrow is my gift, my chance to make it right.

Consequences was a comic relief. Life is full of consequences, in doing and in not doing, there always will be consequences. Even by dismissing the consequences, you’re not free from their shackles. It emphasizes that even by accepting bad leadership, there are consequences, and if we choose to stand against it, we are saying that we’re willing to face the consequences. As clearly stated in the poem, whether we do or do not do, we must face the consequences.

Akimbo in Limbo is a compilation of reality that touches major areas and issues that challenges every Nigerian. It is not only a poetry compilation, it is a sermon, from a heart that is opened to realities of society.

It is a poetic advocacy, getting to see the world from the lense of an activist, a careful highlight of everyday challenges we face as humans.

I had a good time going through the stories, and had a good cry too. Filled with emotions, probably because of the vivid pictures I could make from the stories as a result of my experience on issues raised.

In summary, the language is easy to understand, the stories are relatable and relevant to our contemporary times. I could go over the book multiple times and it would have the same effect or even more as before. There’s not a single dull moment on this journey. I cried a lot, every story carried an image, most of which I have seen, heard or experienced in my my little journey on earth.

However, I feel a little disconnected with author here and there, I found it difficult to picture the writer in most of the stories, especially Akimbo in Limbo. I would have loved to see the writer in the story, I think it would have given it a deeper sense of patriotism or involvement in chant for “change”. Or, Could it be a deliberate act towards passing the blame baton to the reader while the writer goes scot-free?

A carefully thought out story of Nigeria’s failing system and a call for each of us to take a stand and be Another Mary Slessor “indeed” , for even though Nigeria is in a state of Limbo, we cannot afford to stand Akimbo, if we do, the consequences will outlive us, extending to the generation after us.

