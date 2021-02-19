Book on salutations to Prophet Muhammad for launch in Kano Saturday

A book written on the Muslim practice of salutation prayers for Prophet Muhammad will be presented to the public in Kano on Saturday, February 20, 2021.

The book, written in Hausa, is titled ‘Salatin Annabi Muhammadu Sallallahu Alaihi Wa Sallam: Matsayinsa Da Fa’idojinsa Da Sigoginsa’, and was authored by a budding writer, Hajiya Hajara Muhammad Kabir.

The salutations are a body of ritual prayers, formed by early Muslim scholars, in conformity with Allah’s command that the faithful should perform for the last prophet of Islam.

A member of the publicity committee for the event, Malam Ibrahim Sheme, said the book, which contains such salutations and a brief history of the prophet, among others, will be launched at the Emir of Kano’s palace at 10 a.m.

In a press statement, Sheme said dignitaries from all walks of life are expected to grace the occasion, led by the royal father of the day, His Eminence the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, while the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, is the convener.

He added that Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje (Khadimul Islam) of Kano State will serve as the special guest of honour.

Chairman of the occasion is a former governor of Kano State, the Sardaunan Kano, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau.

Sheme said four leading businessmen, Alhaji Aminu Dantata, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Alhaji Abdulsamad Isyaka Rabi’u and former Vice-President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar have been billed as chief launchers.

Other dignitaries include Governor Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa State and a Kano-based philanthropist and Dangote’s mother, Hajiya Mariya Sanusi Dantata.

The statement said Professor Sa’idu Muhammad Gusau of Bayero University, Kano, will present a review of the book at the occasion.

However, he noted that all the necessary protocols against COVID-19 will be observed at the venue, including strict wearing of face masks and social distancing.

The author, Hajiya Hajara Muhammad Kabir, an indigene of Kano, is a graduate of Nigerian Languages from Bayero University, Kano.

She is the publisher and editor-in-chief of the fashion and celebrity newsmagazine ‘Goshi’.

Her published works include the book, ‘Northern Women Development: A Focus on Women in Northern Nigeria’, which was released in 2010.

Commenting on the purpose of producing her latest work, which consists of over 175 pages, Hajiya Hajara stated that she was inspired to write it in order to raise awareness about the theory and practice of salutations to the holy Prophet (SAW) amongst the Muslim ummah so that adherents can derive the benefits from it.

She said an English version of the book will also be available for non-Hausa and multilingual readers.

—–

Ibrahim Sheme

National Open University of Nigeria