Book on First Lady, Aisha Buhari, for public presentation

April 7, 2021



The of the First Lady of Nigeria, in collaboration with and Development (WAND), an NGO,  will on Thursday, April 8, in Abuja stage a public presentation of a entitled  “Aisha Buhari Being Different“.

A statement made available to newsmen by the Special Assistant to the First Lady on Media, Mr Aliyu Abdullahi, said the was written by Dr Hajo Sani in honor of the First Lady, Hajia Aisha Muhammadu Buhari.

said the event would be chaired by the Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu  while Mrs Folorunso Alakija will be the Special Guest.

The will be reviewed and presented to the public by Prof. Fatai Aremu of the Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru.

The event will also feature a summit on First Ladyship with the theme: ”  Trends in the Role of the First Lady in National Development”.

The summit is targeted First Ladies and gender-focused institutions, with Mrs Bisi Fayemi, wife of Ekiti as the Keynote Speaker and the wife of Edo ,  Dr. Besty Obaseki, as session Chair (NAN).

