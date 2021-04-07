The Office of the First Lady of Nigeria, in collaboration with Women and National Development (WAND), an NGO, will on Thursday, April 8, in Abuja stage a public presentation of a book entitled “Aisha Buhari Being Different“.

A statement made available to newsmen by the Special Assistant to the First Lady on Media, Mr Aliyu Abdullahi, said the book was written by Dr Hajo Sani in honor of the First Lady, Hajia Aisha Muhammadu Buhari.

He said the event would be chaired by the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu while Mrs Folorunso Alakija will be the Special Guest.

The book will be reviewed and presented to the public by Prof. Fatai Aremu of the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru.

The event will also feature a summit on First Ladyship with the theme: ” Emerging Trends in the Role of the First Lady in National Development”.

The summit is targeted at state First Ladies and gender-focused institutions, with Mrs Bisi Fayemi, wife of Ekiti Governor as the Keynote Speaker and the wife of Edo Governor, Dr. Besty Obaseki, as session Chair (NAN).

