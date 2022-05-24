Book Launch: Fashola eulogizes BRT pioneer leader, Adeyemi

Mr Babatunde Fashola, Minister of Works and Housing, has described the late Olukorede Adeyemi, pioneer Chief Operating Officer, Lagos Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Cooperative Society Ltd., as man who lived a life of positive impact.

Fashola, represented by his Special Adviser on Communications, Mr Hakeem Bello, made the remarks at the one-year remembrance and book launch of the deceased in Lagos on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that late Adeyemi, who died on April 18, 2021, age 52, was the pioneer leader of BRT, launched in 2008.

According to the minister, himself and the deceased forged a relationship that propelled the change witnessed in the transportation sector of the state.

“Adeyemi was part of those whose reengineering transformed the transportation sector of Lagos and the state began to enjoy the benefit of an organised and efficient transport system.

“To further enjoy the sustainability and growth of the sector, Adeyemi also initiated various trainings for the staff.

”The deceased was responsible for the planning and implementation of the continuous training programme for the workforce which was noted for equipping the management staff, bus pilots, officers and support staff with best practices in various areas of life,” he said.

On the book, “Heroes and Heroines”, Fashola said that the deceased left behind a scholarly contribution to national life and documentation of Nigeria’s history.

According to him, Adeyemi has a legacy which will speak eloquently about him for generations to come and preserve.

“Although Adeyemi is not with us, but his earthly sojourn has left a massive positive impact,” he said.

Dr Surajudeen Owosho, the reviewer and also Lecturer, Department of Philosophy, University of Lagos, said that the book was a giant stride by one man arranged in no particular order.

Owosho said that the book was to celebrate the contributions of 61 notable Nigerians to the freedom, growth and development of the country as a nation.

“It brings out short biographies of nationalist heroes and heroines such as Chief Herbert Macaulay, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Anthony Enahoro and Sir Ahmadu Bello.

“The book is a finished product from expert pictography and artistic production,” he said.

Speaking, the Widow, Mrs Ibereayo Adeyemi, said that the book launch was to immortalise the late husband dreams before his demise.

Mrs Adeyemi also said that the book chronicled the contribution of 61 notable Nigerians towards the national development.

She explained that the book was born when her children asked her late husband about their heroes and heroines.

She, therefore, urged school administrators and the governments to subscribe to the book, adding that it was about the country’s history and notable leaders.

She said: “It is important that Nigerians get to read the Heroes and Heroines because it is all about the country’s history.

“It also chronicles the lives of some of our notable leaders and will help us to reshape our lives and that of those unborn.

“My husband was a gentleman to the core even though he had gone to sleep, but for me, he is very much alive and his legacy still lives on”.

The event has in attendance, government functionaries, political chieftains, captains of industries, religious leaders, families and friends.

Among them were the former Ogun Commissioner for Health, Mr Dotun Ipaye; the Special Adviser (Education) to Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Mr Tokunbo Wahab represented by SSA on Tertiary Education to Gov. Sanwo-Olu, Mr Omotayo Sanyaolu; and former Chairman of Conference 57, Alhaja Iyabo Akerele.

Others include the deceased’s secondary school alumni, members of Royal Galaxy Club and their wives. (NAN)

