Book and Documentary on Late Army Chief, Ibrahim Attahiru out on Saturday

The biography of Ibrahim Attahiru, the late chief of army staff, is set to be released by Cable Books, an imprint of Cable Newspaper Ltd, publishers of TheCable online newspaper on Saturday, May 21, 2022

Last year, Attahiru was four months into his tenure when he died, alongside 10 other officers, in an aircraft crash in Kaduna.

To commemorate the anniversary of his demise, PRNigeria gathered that a book titled: ‘The man, the soldier, the patriot, biography of Lt Gen Ibrahim,’ written by Niran Adedokun, will be published by Cable Books.

A documentary titled: ‘Ibrahim Attahiru, a soldier’s soldier,’ produced by Adeola Osunkojo, will also be aired alongside the launch of a foundation in honour of the late COAS by his family.

According to a statement issued by Titus Orngu, the organisation’s programme coordinator, the documentary and biography are in celebration of the “exemplary” life of the late military officer.

Orngu said it is an opportunity to introduce the ideals that guided his life to Nigerians, “, especially at this time when the country needs the virtues of patriotism, selflessness and fellow feeling”.

The statement added that the foundation would work to advance strategic leadership on the African continent, while its core values will centre on public good, integrity and accountability.

Orngu explained that the priority areas for the foundation, superintended by a governing board of trustees, include strategic leadership, peacebuilding, reconstruction, and rehabilitation; human, environmental, and social development; mental health and psycho-social support; research and defence advocacy.

The biography will be the second title from Cable Books after ‘The Arc of the Possible’, a memoir of Waziri Adio’s tenure as the executive secretary of the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), which was published last year.

By PRNigeria

