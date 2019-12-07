Bonnke’s death, great loss to Nigeria – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined in the mourning of the death of renowned evangelist, Reinhard Bonnke, 79, describing his transition as a great loss to Nigeria, Africa and entire world.

The President, in a statement by the Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, condoled with government and people of Germany, family and friends of the great preacher and teacher of the Bible, and all his co-labourers in the vineyard, praying that the good Lord will comfort all those that mourn him.

Buhari affirmed that Bonnke’s crusades in Nigeria, across Africa and the globe strongly accentuated the message of Jesus Christ, and his vision and zeal for the salvation of souls clearly helped the world in understanding the power of love and kindness as universal language.

The President prayed that the Almighty God will accept the soul of the departed preacher, believing that his legendary contributions to the body of Christ in teaching and writing will always be remembered by posterity.