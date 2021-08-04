BON wants collaboration with stakeholders on social media regulation

Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON) has reiterated the need for collaboration with stakeholders and experts on , to achieve effective regulation in the country.

Dr Oluwayemisi Bamgbose, the Executive Secretary of BON

made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on .

He said anything not regulated could culminate to an abuse and misuse, adding the level of regulation what be discussed extensively.

“There nothing wrong if the be regulated, but before the regulation, there need for government to stakeholders and professionals/experts together and discuss how to go about it

.

“But if some people just sit somewhere and say we want to regulate the in such a way they are just reacting to a situation, then it cannot work.

practitioners, professionals, bloggers, broadcasters, Journalists and experts together, let us study and discuss the positive and negative sides and agree on how to go about the regulation.

“When such is done, it be to the of every segment, but if you, alone, that don’t have experience want to do it, then it is likely you will do it in such a way that will be repressive,’’ he said.

According to him social media has become so entrenched that all public and private agencies and organisations including the presidency have social media handles.

He explained that a lot of young Nigerians were using the social media for their legitimate business to attract audience.

He explained further that technology including social media rules the world, but misuse and abuse not be tolerated

“It is a new media that has changed for good, the face information, communication and technology in the world. However, effective regulation devoid of intimidation and repressive tendencies be the hallmark of regulators’’. (NAN)

