BON wants collaboration with stakeholders on social media regulation

Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON) has reiterated the need for collaboration with stakeholders and experts on social media, to achieve effective regulation in the country.

Dr Oluwayemisi Bamgbose, the Executive Secretary of BON

made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said that anything that is not regulated could culminate to an abuse and misuse, adding that the level of regulation is what should be discussed extensively.

“There is nothing wrong if the social media would be regulated, but before the regulation, there is need for government to bring stakeholders and professionals/experts together and discuss how to go about it

.

“But if some people would just sit somewhere and say we want to regulate the social media in such a way that they are just reacting to a situation, then it cannot work.

“Bring practitioners, professionals, bloggers, broadcasters, Journalists and experts together, let us study and discuss the positive and negative sides and agree on how to go about the regulation.

“When such is done, it would be to the satisfaction of every segment, but if you, alone, that don’t have experience want to do it, then it is likely you will do it in such a way that will be repressive,’’ he said.

According to him social media has become so entrenched that all public and private agencies and organisations including the presidency have social media handles.

He explained that a lot of young Nigerians were using the social media for their legitimate business to attract global audience.

He explained further that technology including social media rules the world, but misuse and abuse should not be tolerated

“It is a new media that has changed for good, the face information, communication and technology in the world. However, effective regulation devoid of intimidation and repressive tendencies should be the hallmark of regulators’’. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...