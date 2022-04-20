Bomb blast: Taraba Assembly Speaker urges security agencies to fish out culprits

By Martins Abochol

Speaker of Taraba House of Assembly, Dr Albasu Kunini, has called on security agencies to go after the masterminds of Iware International Cattle Market bombing.

The speaker, who made the condemnation on Wednesday during plenary, described the ‘dastardly act by faceless people as bestial and inhuman.’

He decried the ‘disdainful and dastardly act’ by the miscreants, saying that it came at a time when government was doing everything possible to ensure security of lives and property of residents.

Kunini urged the security agencies to brace up to tackle the ugly trend head on.

“Hitherto, Taraba could be described as the most peaceful state in the North-East geo-political zone.

“We cannot, therefore, afford to witness carnage and new wave of terrorism,” he said.

The speaker called on the people of the state to be vigilant and be conscious of people they relate with.

He also advised residents of the state to report suspicious persons or movements to appropriate authorities, especially with the commencement of electioneering.

Kunini condoled Ardo Kola Local Government area, the District Head of Iware and the state government over the ugly incident.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that a bomb blast had occurred at a drinking joint at International Cattle Market, Iware, killing three and injuring 19. (NAN)

