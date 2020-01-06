Bolton says ready to testify in Trump impeachment trial if senate issues subpoena

Former National Security Adviser John Bolton said on Monday that he was ready to testify before the Senate at the upcoming impeachment hearings.

“I have concluded that if the Senate issues a subpoena for my testimony, I am prepared to testify,” Bolton said in a statement on his website.

Bolton did not testify before the Democrat-led House of Representatives, which last December, after months of deliberations, voted to impeach U.S. President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress over his dealings with Ukraine.The final say on a motion to remove the president from office will have the Republican-controlled Senate which is expected to review the case in the coming months.

Trump denies any wrongdoing, repeatedly dismissing the impeachment inquiry as a witch hunt aimed at reversing the outcome of the 2016 presidential election.

The House chose not to subpoena Bolton, barred by the Trump from participation in the impeachment proceedings after he promised to seek judicial resolution of the constitutional collision.Bolton’s testimony may prove problematic for Trump, since his staff members’ depositions suggest that the former National Security Adviser was troubled about President’s Ukrainian policies. (Sputnik/NAN)