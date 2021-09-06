Bolt driver docked for allegedly causing accident

September 6, 2021 Favour Lashem Judiciary, News, Project 0



A 26-year-old bolt driver, Emmanuel Tochukwu , Monday appeared in a Zuba Upper Area Court, Abuja, for allegedly causing an accident by dangerous driving.

Tochukwu, of Duste Makaranta Bwari, Abuja, is charged causing accident by dangerous driving, careless and inconsiderable driving and failure to vehicle particulars.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecution Counsel, Ogada alleged that Aug. 22, at about 9:30pm, the defendant drove a Toyota Corolla registration number KEY674 ET, along 6th Avenue Gwarinpa Estate, Abuja.

Ogada told the that, Tochukwu drove the vehicle in a dangerous manner, without due care and attention to other road users by making phone call while steering.

He alleged the defendant hit a Ford pick-up Van, registration number PF 5709 OS driven by Sgt. Rabiu Yahaya, attached to CP Arungwa  Nwazue.

The counsel told the the damage caused by the defendant, the vehicle worth N663, 000.

According to Ogada, the contravenes the provisions of sections 28, 11(3), 29 and 36 of the Road Traffic Act.

The Presiding Judge, Alhaji Gambo Garba, however, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500, 000, one surety in like sum.

Garba, ordered the surety must reside within the ’s jurisdiction, a reliable means of livelihood and identification card, which must be presented and verified by the registrar.

The Judge adjourned the case until Oct.7, for hearing. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,