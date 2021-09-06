Bolt driver docked for allegedly causing accident

A 26-year-old bolt driver, Emmanuel Tochukwu , on Monday appeared in a Zuba Upper Area Court, Abuja, for allegedly causing an accident by dangerous driving.

Tochukwu, of Duste Makaranta Bwari, Abuja, is charged with causing accident by dangerous driving, careless and inconsiderable driving and failure to produce vehicle particulars.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecution Counsel, Chinedu Ogada alleged that on Aug. 22, at about 9:30pm, the defendant drove a Toyota Corolla with registration number KEY674 ET, along 6th Avenue Gwarinpa Estate, Abuja.

Ogada told the court that, Tochukwu drove the vehicle in a dangerous manner, without due care and attention to other road users by making phone call while on steering.

He alleged that the defendant hit a Ford pick-up Van, with registration number PF 5709 OS driven by Sgt. Rabiu Yahaya, attached to CP Arungwa Nwazue.

The counsel told the court that the damage caused by the defendant, on the vehicle was worth N663, 000.

According to Ogada, the offence contravenes the provisions of sections 28, 11(3), 29 and 36 of the Road Traffic Act.

The Presiding Judge, Alhaji Gambo Garba, however, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500, 000, with one surety in like sum.

Garba, ordered that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction, with a reliable means of livelihood and identification card, which must be presented and verified by the court registrar.

The Judge adjourned the case until Oct.7, for hearing. (NAN)

