Bolt brings back PVC support initiative

By Olatunde Ajayi

Ride-hailing platform, Bolt has announced the relaunch of its MyPVCJourney (My Permanent Voter Registration Journey), an initiative to ease the registration and collection of Permanent Voter Card.

The initiative which began in 2021 was established as part of the company’s community engagement efforts and commitment to promoting active citizenship.

The Country Manager, Bolt, Oludele Dare stated this in a statement on Thursday in Lagos.

Dare said that Bolt identified mobility challenges Nigerians face which have encouraged voter apathy.

He said it had, therefore, set out to aid the public in overcoming the obstacles as the electoral dates draw nearer.

Dare said two key challenges identified by Bolt were lack of awareness of nearest Permanent Voters Card registration locations and inadequate transport opportunities in Nigeria’s biggest cities.

Dare said that Bolt had come with the offering of a 50% discount to 24 Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) local government offices in Lagos and Abuja to solve the challenges.

He said that the app would automatically apply the 50% discount to the ride as users choose any of the selected locations as their destination

“When we launched the MyPVCJourney last year, it was a mega success with our microsite receiving over 16,000 pledges by Nigerians who commenced their PVC process.

“As the electoral process begins its final stretch, we understand our responsibility as the leading ride-hailing platform to partner with Nigerians and assist them as best as we can in becoming active citizens.

“This initiative is just one of the many ways we continue to commit to developing the socio-political and economic landscape in Nigeria.

“To bolster the initiative and voter participation, Bolt will be reactivating its #MyPVCJourney microsite where users can learn more about voting in Nigeria,”he said.

The selected locations applicable for the discounts in Abuja include Near Women Centre, off Abaji-Toto Road, Abaji; Action Area Layout, Secretariat Road (opposite High Court), Bwari and No 10 Olusegun Obasanjo Way, Area 10, Garki.

Others are Plot 32, Obana Motel Road, Federal Low-Cost Housing Estate, Gwagwalada; AMAC Beside Magistrate Court, Karu; Beside FCMB Bank, Plot 33A, Sauka Extention, Kuje and KDA 301, Phase II, Unity Bank Road, Kwali.

Also in Lagos, areas applicable for discounts include 20 Arigbanla Street, Orile Agege; Ajeromi-Ifelodun Temidire Street (by Tolu Police Station), Ajegunle; Alimosho Igando/Ikotun LCDA Secretariat, Idimu Road, Ikotun and First Gate (by First Avenue), FESTAC Town, Amuwo-Odofin.

They also include Km 15, Lekki-Epe Expressway, Igbo Efon, Eti-Osa; Ibeju-Lekki Lekki Free Trade Zone Road (before Akodo General Hospital), Orofun-Orimedu; Ijaye 6 Bamgboye Street, Alagbado; 2 Obafemi Awolowo Way, Ikeja and No. 1 TOS Benson Road, GRA, Ikorodu.(NAN)

