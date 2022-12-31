Bolanle, Buraimoh: Lekki association visits families, tasks FG on reforms

By Aisha Cole

Lekki Estate Residents and Stakeholders Association (LERSA) has called on the Federal Government to expedite passage of laws that would engender far-reaching reforms in the nation’s security sector, especially the Nigeria Police Force.

Olorogun James Emadoye, President, LERSA, said this during the association’s condolence visits on Friday to the families of Late Gafaru Buraimoh and Mrs Bolanle Raheem; allegedly killed by police officers in Lekki area, Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that LERSA is the umbrella body of businesses and residents from 1004 to Epe area of the metropolis.

Gafaru Buraimoh was allegedly shot during a police raid at Sky mall, Sangotedo on Dec. 7, while Omobolanle Raheem, on Dec. 25, was shot in her car, allegedly by a police officer.

Emadoye urged the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, to also start in-house reforms by relieving all officers with bad human rights records of their positions in the force.

He said that the association was committed to adopting strategies and working alongside the Nigeria Police Force to reduce or totally eliminate unnecessary killings.

“Without a doubt, the killings are sad and too many incidents within a very short time, seeing that we had a bitter protest few weeks ago when a young promising Nigerian was killed in Sangotedo area.

“However, I do not think protest would produce the required results; perhaps we should get involved in helping in the checking of the mental health of security officers responsible for carrying weapons.

“LERSA commiserates with both families in their period of grief and expresses the shock and sadness of the entire members of the association, to the gruesome act.

“The association will ensure that such incidents, where innocent members of the community are shot, should not happen again.

“We would also ensure that justice is served and pray that God grants the families the fortitude to bear the losses” he said.(NAN)