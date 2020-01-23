Boko Haram’s killing of Unimaid student barbaric, inhuman – Plateau Speaker

The Speaker, Plateau House of Assembly, Mr Abok Ayuba, on Thursday described the killing of a student of University of Maiduguri, Ropvil Dalep, by the Boko Haram terrorists, as evil, barbaric and inhuman.

Ayuba in a statement by his Press Secretary, Mr Bulus Atang, urged security agencies to redouble efforts in their fight against terrorism.He expressed sadness over the tragic murder of Dalep, a Plateau indigene, who was abducted on Jan. 9, in Borno alongside two other indigenes of the state, by Islamic State West Africa Province.

He also expressed worry that Dalep’s execution came after a similar incident involving two innocent indigenes of Plateau, Lawrence Duna Dacighir and Godfrey Ali Shikaghem in October 2019, by the terrorists.He commiserated with the family, the Mupun Nation and the entire citizens of Plateau over the execution of Dalep.

“My thoughts go to the families of late Dalep, who are enduring unspeakable pains and hardships and those who lost their loved ones in similar circumstances.

“We assure you that the State Assembly would work with all key stakeholders in ensuring the security of lives and property of the law abiding people of Plateau,” the speaker said. (NAN)