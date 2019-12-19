Boko Haram: Zulum decries serial attacks on Askira-Uba communities

Borno Governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum has expressed serious concern over recent attacks by Boko Haram in some towns and villages of Askira-Uba local government area of the state.

The reaction follows boko haram’s attack on Chul village this week, after similar attacks on Rumirgo, Lassa, Mussa, Kufa and Gwandam all in Askira-Uba within the last three weeks.

A statement on Thursday by the Special Adviser on communications and strategy to the governor, Malam Isa Gusau, said Zulum had raised concerns that whereas the insurgents appeared confined to the shores of the Lake Chad in northern Borno, they have been able to reach other parts of the state.

Gusau said: “Governor Babagana Umara Zulum is worried about the recent attacks by Boko Haram in Chul, Rumirgo, Lassa, Mussa, Kufa and Gwandam towns and villages in Askira-Uba local government area of Borno State.

“The Governor shares the pains with victims of these attacks and assured them of his administration’s continued effort in trying to address the security problem.

“The Governor intends to visit Askira-Uba when he goes to Southern part of the state in the coming days. The Governor assures the affected people of government support and more importantly, his commitment to sustaining support for the military and other security agencies; to continuously mobilize and aggressively equip volunteers under the civilian JTF, hunters and vigilantes in all communities.”

In this light, Gusau said the governor has since directed all local government authorities to regularly work with all security stakeholders in their respective councils for consistency review of security challenges and deployment of necessary but lawful measures to safeguard lives and property, being the most important duty of government.

He noted that in addition to taking measures at the state level, Governor Zulum will always accord authorities at the local government levels all the necessary support they require particularly on the security of citizens.