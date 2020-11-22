Boko Haram: Zulum debunks report of fresh attack on convoy, security aides  

A Sunday report by an online media, claiming there was another attack by Boko Haram on the convoy of Borno Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, has been described as false by an official. There was neither an attack on the governor directly nor on any component of his convoy, the official said in a statement.

Zulum’s spokesman, Malam Isa Gusau, who issued the clarification in a statement issued on Sunday, said Zulum indeed traveled to Baga, spent a day supervising the distribution of food and other relief materials to thousands of residents and returned to Maiduguri safely with no hitch whatsoever.

He said “For the record, we write to quickly clarify that contrary to a ‘breaking news’ by an online news medium, Governor Babagana Umara Zulum was neither attacked nor was any component of his convoy attacked by anyone.

“The governor was actually in Baga from Saturday to Sunday, during which he supervised the distribution of food and cash support to 5,000 residents and he assessed major reconstruction and resettlement efforts with no hitch whatsoever.

“While we continually accord respect to all media organizations as supportive partners, we importantly clarify that we have no knowledge of the breaking news in question.

“As members of the public can testify, it is the culture and principle of Professor Zulum to say things as they are, and in this case, it is what it is- no attack whatsoever. Any media organization that wants further clarification may wish to contact the Nigerian military.

Meanwhile, Gusau said “Zulum appreciates all well wishers, and he gratefully commends armed forces and civilian volunteers for the relentless efforts to fully regain lasting peace in Borno State” the statement said.