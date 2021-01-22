Boko Haram: Troops eliminate 5, capture arms, ammunition in Borno

By Chimezie Godfrey

Troops of Operation Tura Takaibango have eliminated 5 Boko Haram terrorists and captured arms and ammunition in Borno State.

The Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters Abuja, Brig. Gen. Benard Onyeukwo revealed this on Friday.

He stressed that the troops of Operation Tura Takaibango a subsidiary Operation of Operation Lafiya Dole in the North East have continued to obliterate elements of Boko Haram/Islamic State’s West Africa Province criminals with uncommon ferocity as they overran Abbagajiri and Dusula towns in Damboa.

According to him, the latest encounter with the marauding Boko Haram criminals occurred by 0835hrs on 20 January 2021 at Abbagajiri in Damboa LGA of Borno State where the Gallant troops identified and encycled some Boko Haram criminals enclaves.

He said,”The troops of 402 Special Forces Task Force Brigade led by the Commander engaged them with superior fire power resulting in high casualty on the terrorists.

“In the aftermath of the decisive encounter, 5 Boko Haram Terrorists were neutralized while few others are believed to have escaped with gunshot wounds.

“Equipment captured from the criminals include; one Pulemyot Kalashnikova Tankovyy(PKT) Gun, 3 AK 47 Rifles, 4 extra AK 47 Rifle magazines and a Vulcanizing Machine.

“Other items captured and destroyed include food stuffs, some Improvised Explosive Device (IED) making materials including the criminals’ hideouts and clothings among others.”

Onyeuko further stressed that the renewed onslaught against the remnants of Boko Haram/Islamic State’s West Africa Province criminals by the dogged troops of Operation Tura Takaibango is indicative of the end of all criminal elements within the North East.

He commended the troops for their dedication and determination in flushing out remnants of the terrorists from their hideouts.

He also encouraged them not to relent but build on the successes recorded.

Onyeuko assured the entire populace of the North East region of Nigerian Army’s renewed vigour and determination to crush the remnants of Boko Haram/Islamic State’s West Africa Province criminals from their enclaves in this zone.