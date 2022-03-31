Boko Haram terrorists slaughter dozens of ISWAP fighters, burn others in gun trucks

Boko Haram fighters have ambushed and killed scores of Islamic State of West Africa Province, ISWAP, terrorists in a renewed ‘war of supremacy’ between the two extremist sects.

In a video obtained by PRNigeria, insurgents of the Boko Haram faction loyal to Buduma paraded and later slaughtered dozens of ISWAP fighters at a makeshift gravesite.

The Boko Haram elements later burnt alive some ISWAP terrorists in gun trucks.

Meanwhile, troops of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) on Wednesday eliminated no fewer than 33 ISWAP fighters.

It was also gathered that the MNJTF troops also rescued dozens of women and children during a military operation in Gamborun Ngala Local Government Area of Borno state.

PRNigeria reported that items recovered from the terrorists included guntrucks motorcycles and sophisticated weapons.

By PRNigeria

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

