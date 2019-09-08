Boko Haram terrorists killed, others flee as troops unleash superior fire power

Many Boko Haram terrorist were killed during a fire fight with troops  at Gorege village, the Nigerian Army said in a statement Sunday. Many of the terrorists also fled  as a result of  “superior fire power from the troops” according to Colonel Sagir Musa, acting director,  army public relations.

The acting Army  Spokesman  said “The terrorists engaged the troops in a fire fight but had to flee as a result of superior fire power from the troops.

“Consequently, troops cordoned and searched the village and recovered the following:  six  AK 47 Rifles and sixty six  7.62mm  ammunition “

According to the Nigerian Army, the military  operation came on the heels of  “credible information from the locals about the presence of terrorists at Gworege village in Dikwa Local Government Area of Borno State.

Thus, “ troops of 22 Brigade/Super Camp Dikwa in conjunction with  the Civilian Joint Task Force, local vigilantes and hunters, conducted a successful raid and clearance operations to Gworege community to clear the village of the crouching terrorists reportedly hibernating in the area.

Sagir said no soldier was killed, wounded or missing in action.

Unfortunately, the army spokesman   said, a hunter was wounded and  is receiving treatment at the 22 Brigade medical Centre in Dikwa. “He has been stabilized and is fast recovering”  the statement said

“Many terrorists reportedly met their waterloo during the encounter, while others escaped with various degrees of injuries ”the Nigerian  Army said.

