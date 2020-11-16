Boko Haram: Tambuwal drums support for Zulum as Bama Monarch visits Sokoto

Against the backdrop of efforts by Borno State under the leadership of Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum to bring peace and development to the state following years of Boko Haram mayhem, his Sokoto state counterpart has called on traditional rulers and people of the state to support him.

According to a press release Monday by Muhammad Bello, Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Tambuwal made the call Monday when the new Emir of Bama, Alhaji Umar Ibn Kyari Al Amin El-Kanemi paid him a courtesy call.

Congratulating the monarch on his ascension of the throne of his father, the governor said: “you have the energy and the experience, given that Bama has been part of the epicenter of Boko Haram.

He added that: “even though peace is gradually returning there, but for us, as the Paramount Ruler of that area, you have a big role to play, Tambuwal observed, appealing to the monarch to give “all necessary cooperation” to the Borno State governor in his efforts to bring peace and development to the state.

Describing the late Shehu of Bama, Alhaji Kyari Ibn Umar Al Amin Ibn Ibrahim El Kanemi, as “a great man and a statesman… who served Bama Kingdom, his state and Nigeria very well,” Gov. Tambuwal reminisced that: “I will not forget his role in the committee of traditional rulers in the fight against polio.”

“That fight would not have succeeded; and for Nigeria to exit and become polio free without the efforts of your late father and the rest of our traditional leaders,” he pointed out.

In his remarks earlier, the Emir of Bama, Alhaji Umar El-Kanemi said he was in Sokoto as part of his familiarization tour since his installation recently after the death of his father.

He said his late father had cordial working relationship with the government and people of Sokoto state, thus making him feel “duty bound to visit Your Excellency in order to pay my respect and to thank you most sincerely for the help and cooperation you extended to my late father.

“It is my hope and desire that we continue to cooperate and build on the already established relationship you had with my late father; to continue to promote peace, understanding and peaceful coexistence among our people,” the Emir emphasized.