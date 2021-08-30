Boko-Haram: Stakeholders urge FG to establish top class deradicalisation centre in Borno

A meeting of stakeholders in Borno has urged the Federal Government to establish a world class deradicalisation and rehabilitation centre for repentant Boko Haram insurgents.

The stakeholders position is contained in a 16-point communique issued after their meeting, attended by Gov. Babagana Zulum, religious leaders, civil society organisations, media, victims of insurgency and others.

The meeting was on the recent mass surrender of Boko Haram members.

The communique was signed by the State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Kaka-Shehu Lawan, who chaired the communique drafting committee.

The stakeholders said that the deradicalisation mechanism of Operation Safe Corridor should be strengthened to involve parents of repentant Boko Haram members, Ulamas, traditional and community leaders and the media.

They welcomed the recent mass surrender of Boko-Haram insurgents and urged those still in the bush to also surrender.

The stakeholders, however, cautioned the Federal and State Governments to handle the issue of repentant Boko Haram insurgents with utmost care and within the instrumentality of the law.

“The meeting stressed the need for proper profiling of repentant Boko Haram insurgents to avoid hasty release of hardened elements to larger society.

The stakeholders appreciated the untiring efforts and support of President Muhammadu Buhari towards ending Boko Haram insurgency and other criminalities in Borno and the country at large.

“The stakeholders welcome the effort of the Federal and State Governments in the provision of state-of-the-art equipment and other logistics to the security operatives that led to the renewed vigour in the fight against insurgents which resulted in the recent surrender.

“The meeting urged citizens to key into the educational opportunities created by the state government, especially by enrolling their children and wards to schools as a counter measure for indoctrination.

“The stakeholders reiterated the need for further support to all victims of insurgency especially women and children.

“The meeting called for true reconciliation amongst the affected people.”

According to the communique, the stakeholders urged the federal government to provide more funding to the state in the area of reconstruction, resettlement, reintegration, education and health.

They noted that “the meager resources at the disposal of the state is not sufficient in view of the magnitude of cost involved”.

The meeting urged the military to sustain the ongoing offensive against ISWAP, and resolved to hold “periodic briefing on the activities of the surrendered Boko Haram terrorists with a view to creating awareness amongst the public.”

The stakeholders advised the North East Development Commission to be involved in all aspects of the rehabilitation and reintegration of repentant Boko Haram elements into the mainstream society. (NAN)

