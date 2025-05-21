Boko Haram: Senate wants establishment of military base in Hong, Adamawa

Senate has called for the establishment of a Military base in Hong Local Government Area, Adamawa to tackle resurgence of Boko Haram activities in the area and other

By Naomi Sharang

Senate has called for the establishment of a Military base in Hong Local Government Area, Adamawa to tackle resurgence of Boko Haram activities in the area and other North-East states.

The resolution followed a motion sponsored by Sen. Aminu Abbas (PDP-Adamawa) and co-sponsored by all the senators from the North-East geo-political zone during Wednesday’s plenary in Abuja.

The motion has the titled “Resurgence of Boko Haram activities in Hong and Gombi Local Government Areas, Adamawa and other North-East states”.

While commanding the brilliant performance of the law enforcement agents, the upper chamber called on the federal government to establish a Military base in Hong Local Government Area.

This, it said was for reinforcement to the existing personnel of the Nigerian Army and other sister security agencies.

The senate also directed the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to provide relief materials to cushion the effects of attacks on affected communities in the area.

Moving the motion, Abbas noted that as a result of repeated attacks by Boko Haram on some communities in Hong LGA, they had left thousands of innocent people homeless with their properties destroyed.

He said that resurgence of the Boko Haram activities, cut across the North-Eastern states of Borno, Yobe, and Adamawa.

The lawmaker expressed worry that the unfortunate activities of the group had adversely affected economic activities of the areas, the zone and country at large.

“People in the affected areas no longer go to the farms or embark on trading activities,” he said.

Contributing, Senate Chief Whip, Mohammed Monguno, commended the Nigerian military for their determination and commitment in the fight against Boko Haram insurgency.

“I also commend the political will and support given to the Nigerian military by President Bola Tinubu in the discharge of their mandate,” he said.

Monguno recalled that at a time, two-third of the local governments in Borno and Yobe were under Boko Haram’s control.

“As a result of the political will by the Tinubu-led federal government as well as the determination and enthusiasm displayed by the military, Boko Haram was dislodged.

“But now there is a resurgence of Boko Haram again which is sad, to the extent that they attack our military formations, dislodge them and cart away military equipment,” Monguno noted.

In his remarks, President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio called for more vigilance.

“There is need for continued vigilance because, like you said, any time the fight abates and they think that the military has relaxed, they will carry them unawares by series of attacks.

“Our borders are very porous. So anytime they escape from Nigeria because some of them are not from Nigeria, they still find their ways into our communities and attack our people,” he said.(NAN)(www.nannews.ng)