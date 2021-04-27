By Haruna Salami

For the up tenth time, the Senate x-rays the worsening security situation in the couy, urging drastic measures must be taken, but fall short of what that drastic action means.

Tuesday’s discussion was triggered by Senator Sani Musa’s motion on the security situation in Shiroro, Munya and Rijau local governments of Niger state where he said Boko Haram has hoisted their flag.

“My motion today is about the activities of bandits and Boko Haram terrorists in Shiroro, Munya and Rafi local government areas of Niger state, which is taking a dangerous dimension and requires urgent need for the Federal Government to deploy troops and other security apparatus to immediately bring to and end the menace of terrorism in Niger state and other parts of Nigeria.

“I can authoritatively confirm that the Boko Haram terrorist have mounted their flags in many of the villages they have captured such as Kaure, Alawa and Magami. Inhabitants of these war-torn parts of the State have been abandoned and left to their fate thereby compelling them to wallow in perpetual agony and abject misery.

“Furthermore at this moment primary schools in Gwada, Kuta, Pandogari and Minna have hurriedly been turned to IDP camps following the sacking of nearly 5600 villagers from their ancestral homes in Shiroro, Rafi and Munya local government areas in the last few weeks by bandits who raided the towns and villages. And what this means is that if they can launched attacks without hindrance in Niger East Senatorial District then I don’t see how we can be safe Abuja anymore.

“Again notes before the recent Bandits struck Kagara headquarters of Rafi Local Government, Madaka-Gari, Maikujeri, Magami, Zangouru, Bassa, Gusoro, Galadiman Kogo and Kokki villages where all attacked with casualties as more than 46 people were killed. And between March 2021 to date same terrorist have launched serial attacks on daily basis to adjoining villages of Alawa, Shakodna, Chiri, Kwaki, Ajatayi, Gwassa, Barden Dawaki and Gyammamiya communities in Munya and Shiroro local Government Areas of Niger State killing many innocent people which also resulted to the loss of more than 25 Gallant soldiers, mobile policemen and other security personnel, while more than 16 civilians were killed, many others unaccounted and leaving over 2300 displaced, while over 1500 are now sheltered at Primary Schools turned temporary camps at Erena, Galadima-Kogo and Zumba. The number of persons said to have been killed by bandits in Niger East are over 475 between January 2020 to date.

Sani said the Senate has made many resolutions in the “hallowed chamber”, set up ad-hoc committee on security and declared every support aimed at ending the persistent insecurity in our country.

“We have appropriated budgets and advanced numerous steps to support and security agencies. Yet security has continued unabated in the country. Over seven years now Niger East senatorial district has come under sustained, multiple and deadly attacks by this heartless, venomous and hyda-headed Boko Haram terrorists and insurgents who are armed with dangerous weapons unleashing their terror on our innocent people”.

Contributing to the motion, Senator Sabi Abdullahi, (Niger North) said this is unfortunate situation. Something drastic must be done since the FCT is contiguous to Niger state, FCT cannot be safe, adding that “it is very bad situation for us to stand in this hallowed chamber to narrate this horrific story”

Senator Bima Enagi (Niger East) said similar motions have been raised to before without any tangible result. This situation has been so bad; our women can’t go to the market or fetch water and our men can’t go to the farm. Niger can’t wait for 30 years as said by the former Chief of Army Staff. This is shameful. Federal Government is having this security situation with kids glove”.

Former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu said his condolences goes to the victims assuring them that they are not alone. He said the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan headed the security submit in the 8th Senate, but nothing has been done. The government has lost legitimacy. Sri Lanka, Israel and other countries have passed this road before and they came out successful. Let this Senate be shut down for some time to find solution to this problem”.

Matthew Urhoghide, asked rhetorically “what practical steps have we taken? “We must invite countries that can help us” adding that “there is no hiding place. My office and house are known”.

Therefore, the Senate resolved to:

“Call on the Chief of Defense Staff, the Chief of Army Staff and the Inspector General of Police to immediately deploy troops to defend the unarmed populace and bring back security to the affected communities, which is the only antidote to restoring confidence in the security and safety of the affected communities.

“Urge the Chief of Army Staff and the Inspector General of Police to as a matter of urgency direct for the establishment of a permanent military and police command base at the axis adjoining Shiroro and Rafi Local Government areas respectively and to redesigned the modus of operandi of the military operations within the affected areas so as to curtail the escalating insecurity.

“Direct the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and NEMA to as a matter national emergency provide relief materials and medical support team to the victims immediately.

“Call on the Senate to observe a minute silence for all the victims of these callous acts of criminality”.

In his remarks, Senate President, Ahmad Lawan objected to the suggestion that the Senate be shut down for some time to find a way out of the menace, saying “Parliament is more needed at a time like this”.

Speaking with journalists after plenary, Sani Musa said he was against amnesty for Boko Haram and bandits, but canvassed recruitment of youths into the Armed Forces and government agencies to reduce unemployment and youth restiveness.

