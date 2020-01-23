Boko Haram: Sen. Gyang urges unconditional release of captives

Sen.Ignatius Gyang (PDP-Plateau North), has called for the unconditional release of all persons being held in Boko Haram captivity.

Gyang, who is the Deputy Chairman of Senate Committee on Defence, made the call in a statement signed by Mr Musa Ashoms, his Special Assistant on Media and Protocol, on Thursday in Jos.

He condoled with the family of Rapvil Dapel, an indigene of Plateau and an undergraduate of University of Maiduguri who was killed by the Boko Haram terrorists.

He also commiserated with the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) and the National Association of Plateau State Students (NAPSS) and the government and people of Plateau over the death of the promising Dapel.

The senator also called on the Nigerian Government and the international community to reinforce military action in order to bring an end to the Boko Haram insurgency.(NAN)