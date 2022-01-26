Boko Haram Prosecution: Courts to resume sitting

Machineries are in motion to ensure the continuation of courts sitting in kainji, New Bussa for prosecution of Boko Haram cases.

Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami, SAN made this known while receiving the Nigerian Ambassador to the Kingdom of the Netherland, Dr. Eniola Ajayi.

Malami commended the Ambassador for her tireless efforts and patriotism recalling that Nigeria has cooperated fully with the court through submission of relevant documents which eventually led to its exoneration.

“With due diligence to Nigeria’s mandate under Article 86 of the Rome Statute of ICC, Nigeria cooperated fully with the court through submission of relevant documents, reports of pane…

Judiciary spending: Malami calls for Transparency

Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN has urged the judiciary to be more transparent in the utilization of budgetary allocation on its financial expenses.

Malami made the call on Tuesday at the Justice Sector Summit 2022 with the theme “Devising Practical Solutions Towards Improved Performance, Enhanced Accountability and Independence in the Justice Sector” held in Abuja.

This was made known by Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Office of the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation & Minister of Justice in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja.

Malami maintained that there was the need for the judiciary sector to “open its own book” the same way and manner the legislature and executive subject themselves for scrutiny.

Malami urged the judiciary to live up to its responsibility and support initiative that will bring the desired result in administration of justice the country.

On the appointment of the Judges Malami said, the extant Nigerian laws made the criteria for such appointment very clear.

He said to enhance the quality of the system, there has to be accommodation of merits for consideration as the basis for appointment as against certain standards.

