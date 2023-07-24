Boko Haram: Police arrest 4 suspects in plot to attack Atiku, others

By Chimezie Godfrey

Security operatives at the residence of the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar in Yola have arrested and handed over to the police a suspected Boko-Haram terrorist.

A statement by the Media Office of Atiku in Yola revealed this saying that upon further interrogation by the Police, the suspect confessed to being a Boko Haram member from Damboa in Borno State.

He statement reads,”We wish to alert the Nigerian public that at about 9:44 pm on Sunday, 23 July, 2023 a man seeking to confirm the residence of His Excellency Atiku Abubakar in Yola was apprehended at the gate of the residence.

“The man who was apprehended by security operatives at the residence of Atiku Abubakar was later handed over to the police.

“Upon further interrogation by the Police, the suspect identified himself as a 29 year-old Jubrila Mohammed and confessed to being a Boko Haram member from Damboa in Borno State.”

The statement further revealed that the suspect also informed the Police that he and his colleagues, who were later arrested too, intended to attack organisations associated with Atiku Abubakar and some other sensitive locations in Yola.

“All four suspects have been handed over to military authorities.

“We commend the police for the work that they continue to do in this particular investigation.

“We further ask that other relevant security agencies remain on top of their brief,” the statement said.

