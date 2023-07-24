Boko Haram: PDP demands probe of alleged terror attack plot against Atiku

By Yohana Samson

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has demanded for a comprehensive probe of the reported foiled terrorist attack on its Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and other sensitive locations in Yola, Adamawa State.

The party made this demand in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, in Abuja, hours after the Atiku Media Office expressed gratitude to security agencies especially the police for nipping the plot in the bud.

The Atiku Media Office had in a statement claimed that a suspect Boko Haram operative was among four suspects arrested by police over the plot to attack his Yola residence among other targets in his home state, Adamawa.

Stating the position of the PDP on the matter, the PDP Spokesman, Ologunagba, said, “The PDP insists that by the confession of the arrested assailants, the plot has the pawmarks of a sponsored attempt on the life of Atiku Abubakar, ostensibly by forces who are unsettled by his bid to retrieve his mandate at the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC).

“Our Party believes that the intent of the sponsors of this evil plot is to silence our Presidential Candidate, massacre innocent Nigerians and cause chaos, confusion and anarchy in the polity.

“The PDP asks, is this foiled attack on Atiku Abubakar and sensitive locations in Yola, Adamawa connected to the recent APC’s threats of chaos and anarchy in the country, if the PEPC upholds the clear provisions of Section 134 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) with regard to the mandatory and statutory requirements for which a Candidate in a Presidential election can be declared winner?

“Could it also be a plan to orchestrate a sense of insecurity in the country, starting in Adamawa State, the home State of our Presidential Candidate so as to justify the imposition of a State of Emergency in Adamawa State as a precursor to a declaration of a State of Emergency throughout the country?”

He stated that, “Our Party charges the Inspector General of Police to take the lead provided by the confession of the assailants to track down their sponsors and bring them to book in the interest of the security, unity and wellbeing of our nation.

“The Federal Government has a duty and obligation to Nigerians and indeed, the whole world to ensure that the perpetrators of these dastardly act and their sponsors are brought to book. This particular investigation is important to the country because of the scope and dimension of the attempted attack.

“The PDP also calls on security agencies to tighten security around Atiku Abubakar and members of his family at this critical time in our democratic process.

“Our Party commends the collaborative effort of the vigilant people of Yola, Adamawa State and security agencies in foiling the attack while urging Nigerians to remain calm and alert as the authorities commence investigation to fish out those behind this evil plot.”

