Boko Haram: Pastor, teenage girl Ndagila regain freedom

Kidnapped Pastor Oyeleke Emmanuel and a teenage girl, Ndagila Ibrahim, two of four people, abducted by Boko Haram insurgents in April this year, have regained freedom.

EmergencyDigest reports that the pastor and a Corp member who is known as Abraham Amuta were kidnapped on their way to distribute relief materials from the Living Faith Church in Chibok.

The two teenage girls, who are students of Government Girls Secondary School, GGSS, Askira Uba, were kidnapped separately.

This is the second time that Borno state government, the Nigerian Army, the DSS and a local NGO known as Kalthum Foundation for Peace, would be collaborating together to work in synergy to get hostages release from the hands of the insurgents.

A reliable source told EmergencyDigest that no amount was paid as ransom to get the four people released.

“I can categorically tell you that this is a win win situation and it signifies the beginning of better things because it means that the insurgents are now talking through a reliable channel,” said the source.

The Nigerian Army (Operation Lafiya Dole) played a critical and strategic role in getting these persons freed.