Boko Haram: Organisation urges FG to implement Bama initiative

Bama Initiative for Human Development has called on the Federal Government to expedite action on implementation of the Bama Initiative project.

It said that this would fast track the recovery and resettlement of communities ravaged by the Boko Haram insurgents in Borno.

Mr Muhammad Hassan, the Chairman of the organisation, made the call on Sunday in Maiduguri, at a press conference to commemorate the five-year anniversary of the insurgents’ attack on Bama community.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Bama, the second largest town in Borno was on Sept. 1, 2014 ransacked by Boko Haram insurgents.

According to statistics by the Borno State Government, over 1,000 people were killed and about 98 per cent of residential houses and public infrastructure destroyed in the town by the insurgents.

Hassan noted that the Bama Initiative project was initiated by President Muhammad Buhari to reconstruct, rehabilitate and resettle the ravaged community.

“We appeal to the Federal Government to commence the reconstruction of Bama under the pilot scheme of Bama Initiative.

“We equally commend the president over the approval of N48 billion towards actualisation of the Bama Initiative.

“The project is designed to facilitate construction of 3,000 houses; 18 schools, 10 Divisional Police stations, clinics, water and electrical facilities as well as rehabilitation of Maiduguri to Bama to Banki Highway,” he said.

The chairman also lauded Gov. Babagana Zulum over the state government’s support to the military and other security agencies as well as enhanced allowances for members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF).

While calling on the people to pray for peace and stability, he urged them to support government’s policies and programmes for rapid recovery, sustainable social and economic development of the state. (NAN)