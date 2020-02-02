Boko Haram: Let’s unite behind Nigerian military – Bishop Garuba

Renowned Christian cleric, Bishop Sunday Garuba, believes a united Nigeria is paramount in the military’s quest to effectively flush out the remnant Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists.

The respected preacher made this known on Saturday at a Love Feast Day organised as part of a 21-Day Marathon Prayer for Nigeria’s unity at the Unity Fountain in Abuja.

According to Bishop Garuba, there is an urgent need for a united Nigeria irrespective of ethnic and religious affiliations in the fight against terrorism.

The clergyman stated that the military must be celebrated for restoring peace in the northeast and bigger praises should go to President Muhammadu Buhari whose emergence led the transformation.

However, the only stumbling block, the preacher revealed, is the differences amongst Nigerians, adding that the nation’s unity is sacrosanct.

Read full address below:

I bring Calvary greetings to you all gathered here today as we feast in the presence of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Maker of all humankind.

Our gathering here is not a coincidence because the earth is the Lords and its fullness thereof. As a start, we must understand the significance of a Love Feast. The Love Feast is a Christian fellowship meal recalling the meals Jesus shared with disciples during his ministry and expressing the koinonia (community, sharing, and fellowship) enjoyed by the family of Christ. We are doing this as part of this meeting to share in love with our brethren and everyone created by the Almighty God for his glory.

Testimonies and praise are the focal points in most Love Feasts. Testimonies may include personal witness to God’s grace or accounts of what God has been doing in the lives of others. Praise may take the form of hymns, songs, choruses, or spoken exclamations. It may vary from the relative formality of an opening and closing hymn to spontaneous calling out of requests and singing as the Spirit moves.

You all would want to agree with me that this Love Feast is in recognition of the victory of our dear country over terrorism. We are therefore giving testimonies for this great victory that is indeed well-deserved. The event is still running and we will be celebrating other love feasts before the grand finale of this exercise.

As children of God, we have been praying and fasting for our beloved country for the past 8 days now and will be doing so for the next 13days. The 21 days intercessory programme is for the forces of evil against the soul of our dear country to be defeated. And from all the abounding testimonies, Nigeria has indeed defeated those who think they are bigger than God. And also those who did not want to see the progress and continued unity of our dear country Nigeria. They are being defeated and exposed by the Almighty God even as we await the final victory which is to come up on the 16th of February.

In the book of 1 John 5:4, it was stated that “For whatever is born of God overcomes the world; and this is the victory that has overcome the world.” Can the children of God say a loud Amen? Amen!

Nigeria, our dear country has been through the worst of times. Our foundation was indeed shaken by the activities of evil ones that are desirous of seeing to the disintegration of Nigeria for their selfish gains. But God indeed proved Himself faithful to us that indeed believed.

That we came together regardless of our ethnic and religious affiliations to offer prayers and supplication for our country and, by extension our leaders is an indication that indeed God loves Nigeria.

The love of God for Nigeria is unending, hence this great victory that has indeed put to shame the enemies of progress that roared like the Lion seeking for whom to devour. Our faith was tested. Our belief in God was shaken because we were at the brink. But we persevered, and today it is time to sing Halleluiah to the Lord of Host seated on the throne.

In Acts 16:25–40: And at midnight, Paul and Silas prayed, and sang praises unto God: and the prisoners heard them. And suddenly there was a great earthquake that the foundations of the prison were shaken: and immediately all the doors were opened, and every one’s bands were loosed.”

My brethren, by the anointing of the Lord upon me, I say all the bands of the devil around Nigeria have been loosened. And we have indeed defeated insurgency, terrorism, and other acts of violence against Nigeria.

Nigeria is indeed a great nation, and we are grateful to God almighty for gifting us a president like Muhammadu Buhari, whose emergence as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is nothing but an Act of God. This much we must all admit contributed to this great victory we are celebrating today.

As a servant of God, I say without fear or favor that, but for the gift of President Muhammadu Buhari, Nigeria would have long seized to exist because of the forces of darkness that conspired to destabilize and disintegrate the country. The harder they tried the more victory God gives us. If this is not a significant testimony, I don’t know what else to call it.

My brethren, the icing on the cake for us as a people and as a country, is when we all stay united and with one voice in our conduct and affairs. It is indeed a great obligation we owe this country. We must realize that it is not a job for the president alone. It is also not a job for the Service Chiefs that have, in recent times, been subjected to all manner of criticism just because they have elected to stand on the side of truth in service to Nigeria.

We must admit, at this point, that indeed what our troops need from us is the collective resolve to stay united and join hands in completing the task at hand. We must give the Nigerian Military the cooperation that they deserve.

This much we have done, and there is a need to continue to do more. We must not lose sight of the fact that the enemies of Nigeria would continue to gang up. They would continue to hold nocturnal meetings aimed at developing satanic plans towards Nigeria. But their efforts would always fail.

For we are all witnesses to the activities of some members of the National Assembly that have entrenched themselves in occultism and a reason why Nigerians can no longer trust their judgments. But as children of God, we would continue to pray for their deliverance for those of them that have sold their souls to the devil to retrace their steps and seek the face of the Lord for forgiveness

My brethren, I say to you all today that President Muhammadu Buhari is God’s anointed and anyone that attempts to rise against him shall be visited with Gods wrath for the bible says in the book of Psalms 105:15, that “Touch not mine anointed and do my prophets no harm.”

I hereby declare today that A thousand shall fall at thy side, and ten thousand at thy right hand; but it shall not come nigh thee in the mighty name of Jesus.

My Brethren, What, then, shall we say in response to these things? If God is for us, who can be against us? No one. We are indeed blessed. President Muhammadu Buhari is indeed blessed. Nigeria is indeed blessed. We have triumphed against our adversaries.

Our unity is sacrosanct. We must continue to lend our support to President Muhammadu Buhari and all those he has chosen to work with him in making our country great again. Let us not become weary in doing good, for at the proper time we will reap a harvest if we do not give up.

I thank you all for your great effort so far in this programme, and I pray that the abundance of God shall locate each one of us in Jesus’ Name.

Thank you.